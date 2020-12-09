The Sports Network reports Golden Knights shopping Max Pacioretty

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NHL is getting really close to a return to play, and fans can see the light at the end of the tunnel. According to various reports, the NHL will open its season Jan. 13 with a 56-game season.

There will be a 10-day training amp and no exhibition games. For Golden Knights fans that’s terrific news.

What’s not terrific, but part of the business, is to free up cap space, The Sports Network is reporting that the Knights are shopping Max Pacioretty.

“I’m told that the Vegas Golden Knights have doubled down in recent days and weeks in a n attempt to try and move. Max Pacioretty, he’s got three years left at $7 million a year, coming off of a 32-goal shortened season. And you think back to previous in this offseason, they were trying to move any number of players on their team to try and gain salary cap flexibility, there’s no question,” said Frank Seravalli of Hockey Insider. “The team is over the cap. At this point, they believe they can be cap-compliant by opening night, but Pacioretty would go a long way, in terms of getting some of that flexibility and also enable them to potentially take a run at any number of the high-profile free agents that remains unsigned at this point, like a Mike Hoffman or an Eric Haula.”

Tomorrow, we’re going to find out more about what’s going on with the Knights when we visit with owner Bill Foley.