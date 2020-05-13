The NHL new return plan: Go straight to a 24-team Stanley Cup Playoff

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury reaches for the puck during the third period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Washington. The Capitals won 5-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Various reports are circulating that the NHL is discussing a plan of continuing its season by going straight to a 24-team tournament. The NHL season was paused on March 12 because of fears over the coronovirus pandemic. Typically the NHL has 16 teams in its post-season.

The plan would involve a best-of-three play-in round. There are no details on how the 24 team playoff would work, but it would allow the 7 teams at the bottom of the league to prepare for the draft where through a lottery, they would each have a shot at getting the number one pick.

The Vegas Golden Knights finished the regular season as the top team in the Pacific Division and they have high hopes for the post-season.

Nothing official has been released by the NHL. There are also reports that they hope to open team facilities by mid-May.