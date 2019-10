LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Golden Knights rookie forward Cody Glass scored his first NHL goal, in his first NHL game on Wednesday October 2nd. 8 News Now reporter Ron Futrell talked to Glass and his team mates about the goal.

Glass helped the Knights beat the rival San Jose Sharks in the first game of the new season for both teams. Reilly Smith scored a pair of goals and Max Pacioretty added another in the Knights 4-1 win.

The two teams meet again Friday in San Jose.