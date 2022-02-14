Stone on long-term injured list as Jack Eichel set for VGK debut Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 20: Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his second period goal on Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) during game three of an NHL playoff series between the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights on May 20, 2021, at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is going on long-term injured reserve, according to a tweet from the team.

The team also said Jack Eichel will make his Golden Knights debut Wednesday when the Knights host the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena.

“It’s been a long wait but well worth it and we’re excited to bring Jack back on Wednesday night,” said Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon.

Stone had missed the Knights’ previous games against the Calgary Flames, a 6-0 loss. Placing him on long-term injured reserve indicates he will miss at least 10 games.

McCrimmon was quoted on the Knights Twitter account:

“Our number one priority is Mark Stone’s health. It’s clearly not in a place where it needs to be for him to be successful. It’s not in a place it needs to be for our team. He’s our captain. The man wears his heart on his sleeve every time he puts on our uniform ….. He will be missed but I genuinely believe we are doing the right thing with him.”

The team also said starting goaltender Robin Lehner has an upper-body injury, and called up Logan Thompson from the Henderson Silver Knights.