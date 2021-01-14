Stone breaks tie in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Ducks 5-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Robin Lehner made 20 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 in the season opener for both teams.

The Golden Knights improved to 9-2-2 against Anaheim since they entered the league in 2017.

Jonathan Marchessault, Tomas Nosek, Max Pacioretty and Alex Tuch also scored for Vegas.

Maxime Comtois scored Anaheim’s goals, both in the first 7:58 of the game, marking the fastest two goals by an NHL player to start a season in more than 15 years.