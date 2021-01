Stickless Stephenson gets winner, Vegas beats Coyotes 4-2

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after defeating the Arizona Coyotes in an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A stickless Chandler Stephenson was credited with the game-winning goal, Robin Lehner made 30 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2.

Not too long after the first of Reilly Smith’s two goals tied it early in the third period, Vegas defenseman Zach Whitecloud gathered a loose puck from a face-off in Arizona’s zone and fired a shot off Stephenson’s back to give Vegas its first lead of the game.

Max Pacioretty also scored for the Golden Knights, his third goal in three games.