LAS VEGAS — Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz got the Dallas Stars to extra time Saturday night.

Then after a scoreless overtime, they both scored in the shootout to lift the Stars to a 3-2 victory over the Golden Knights in a potential Western Conference final preview.

Wyatt Johnston and Hintz scored in regulation for Dallas and Jamie Benn had two assists. Jake Oettinger had 41 saves for the Stars, who lead the Central Division with 74 points and ended an 0-3-2 skid.

“We’ve been grinding,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “We needed a win. They played a great game, too. It was a real good game. Anybody that was at this game tonight got their money’s worth.”

Michael Amadio and Jack Eichel scored for the Knights, DeBoer’s former team, which extended its point streak to 6-0-3 to remain atop the Pacific Division with 76 points.

Laurent Brossoit provided 41 saves, including an acrobatic one 1:02 into overtime that even had the Stars raving.

The Golden Knights appeared victorious after Eichel took a cross-ice pass from Chandler Stephenson and scored on a breakaway with 4:37 left in regulation for a 2-1 advantage. It was Eichel’s third game in a row with a goal.

The Knights nearly up went 3-1, but Dallas’ Robertson slid in front of Stephenson to prevent an empty-net goal in the final minute.

“A big play at a big time,” Robertson said. “It was pretty lucky, but you’ve got to sell out in those moments. I got a lucky bounce, and it went the other way. What was more impressive was how composed we were in the final moments.”

Robertson’s stop became especially crucial when Hintz scored with 38 seconds left on a 6-on-5. The NHL office initiated a video review, but the goal was upheld, and the game went to overtime.

Dallas missed chances early in the game to take a lead with a four-minute power play in the first period and a 5-on-3 for 59 seconds in the second.

The Knights broke through first when Brayden McNabb’s shot from the point was redirected by Amadio with eight minutes left in the second period. That was the first goal Oettinger allowed to the Knights this season, ending a 92-minute shutout streak.

The Stars scored 2:01 later when Johnston punched in Ty Dellandrea’s pass.

Brossoit’s overtime save that revved up everyone — including the Stars — came while he was on his back with Dallas’ Tyler Sequin shooting at what appeared to be an open top part of the net. But Brossoit rolled over, making a save with the backhand portion of his glove.

“That might be the save of the year,” said DeBoer, who was the Knights’ coach the previous 2 1/2 years. “I’m happy for LB. I got the opportunity to coach him, and I know the road he’s had with the surgeries and the recovery, so its nice to see him back in the league at that level.”

When asked what he was thinking when he saw Brossoit’s stop, Oettinger said: “I’m sure that will be all over Instagram tonight. Just an unbelievable save.”

Brossoit didn’t want to take too much credit. “Some of the best saves means that you’re out of position, and I was,” Brossoit said. “I threw my glove at it, and luckily he shot at the one spot that I could’ve gotten it.”