Speed is Key: Golden Knights coming off sweep of LA Kings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights are back on home ice this week, facing the Anaheim Ducks once again. The team is really quick, and if you’re playing in Vegas, you’d better bring your A game.

They get up and down the ice as well as any team in the league, and it’s helping the Knights jump up to the top spot in the West. The team is tied on top of the division with the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche.

They’re coming off a sweep of the LA Kings and looking sharp in the process. It’s not just racing up and down the ice; there’s a reason why speed kills.

There are a lot of people who will be interested in getting hockey from a former Knight’s perspective — 8 News Now is excited about Deryk Engelland joining the family! You can catch him every week at 6:45 talking all things hockey.

