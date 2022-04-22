LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the Knights’ playoff hopes on a razor’s edge, starting goaltender Robin Lehner is out for the season, according to widespread reports on Friday.

The team hasn’t confirmed the report, with coach Pete DeBoer saying Lehner is on a “maintenance day” and not at practice today.

A report from ESPN’s Emily Kaplan indicates Lehner is undergoing season-ending surgery for a lower-body injury in a March 8 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Lehner left the team during that road trip to receive more testing after the initial injury.

On Wednesday, Lehner played the first period against the Washington Capitals, leaving a game that was tied 1-1. Lehner was on the bench with teammates as the Knights pulled out a 4-3 overtime win.

The Knights play again on Sunday, wrapping up their home schedule against the San Jose Sharks before closing with three games on the road. The team is currently two points behind the Dallas Stars for a playoff spot, and they play the Stars on the road Tuesday night.

Logan Thompson will likely be in goal for the remainder of the season.

DeBoer is quoted in reports from Friday’s practice saying he’s not aware of any surgery. “Not to my knowledge. It was a maintenance day today. I expect him at practice tomorrow. I expect him dressed on Sunday.”