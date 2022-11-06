MONTREAL — Reilly Smith scored two goals as the Golden Knights extended their win streak to seven games with a 6-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Jonathan Marchessault and Keegan Kolesar each had a goal and an assist and Nicolas Hague and Nicolas Roy also scored for the Golden Knights, winners of 11 of 13 to startthe season.

Adin Hill had 27 saves to improve to 5-0-0.

“We are excited to go to the rink and spend days with each other, and I think that goes a long way especially when you’re playing 82 games and you’re travelling a lot,” Smith said. “So we’re having a lot of fun right now, winning definitely adds to that.”

Nick Suzuki — traded by the Knights in the Max Pacioretty deal — had two goals for Montreal. Cole Caufield and Juraj Slakovsky also scored for the Canadiens. Kirby Dach had three assists and Kaiden Guhle added two.

The Knights buzzed around the Montreal net for most of the game, forcing Jake Allen to make 36 saves.

“I think we played a really good first period,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “In the second we had good intentions, we had options but we weren’t able to execute our plays, they had a lot of offense on the other end and it didn’t allow our defensemen to change.”

With the score tied 2-2 early in the third period and the Knights on a power play, Allen mishandled a shot from Phil Kessel with his glove and Smith pounced on the puck for his second goal and fifth overall.

“We had a good push at the end of the second to start the third, but we weren’t able to kill the penalty that gave them the advantage,” St. Louis said. “I liked our fight, but we shot ourselves in the foot a few times tonight.”

The Golden Knights then pulled away with two goals in a 21-second span. Kolesar deflected a shot from the point to grab his second of the season and then assisted on Roy’s third for a 5-2 lead.

Suzuki got his second and No. 8 this season when he stunned Hill with a shot from the left faceoff circle just past the midpoint of the period to pull Montreal within two.



However, Marchessault scored on a one-timer off a pass from Jack Eichel for his sixth to make it 6-3 with 6:44 remaining.

“We cannot take (winning) for granted,” said Marchessault, whose assist on Smith’s first goal was his 300th point with the Knights. “I think winning in that league is pretty hard. We got a reality check last year but I think we’ve got to have more of that mentality of just working hard and taking it one game at a time and if we keep that mentality, I think we’ll be fine this year.”