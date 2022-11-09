TORONTO — Reilly Smith scored his second goal 23 seconds into overtime as the Golden Knights beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to eight games.

Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy also scored for the Knights, winners of 12 of 14 games to start the season. William Karlsson had two assists and Logan Thompson stopped 28 shots.

In the extra period, Smith took a breakaway pass from Shea Theodore and roofed a backhand on goaltender Erik Kallgren for his seventh goal. The Knights won both games against Toronto, the only two times they’ll face the Leafs in the regular season; they also won Toronto 3-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 24 to start their win streak.

“Enjoying every minute of it,” Smith said. “We’re rolling with the punches and finding ways to win.”

Timothy Liljegren scored twice and Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Erik Kallgren finished with 16 saves. The Maple Leafs saw an end to a three-game win streak, including victories against Boston at home on Saturday and at Carolina on Sunday.

“Tough stretch,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “Three games in four nights against three elite teams. Five out of six points feels good. But tonight’s a sign that we’ve still got a ways to go in terms of managing the game, because that should be six points.”

The Maple Leafs trailed 2-1 after 20 minutes, and Kallgren kept them within one in the second period with breakaway stops on Keegan Kolesar, William Carrier and Smith.

Marner then tied it with a great individual effort to get his third goal with 6:10 remaining in the period, extending his point streak to seven games.

Toronto took its first lead with just over three minutes left as Marner sent a slick no-look pass to Liljegren, and the defenseman got his second goal of the game and of the season.

Marner flipped the puck out of play for a delay-of-game penalty early in the third period, but Kallgren bailed out his teammate with a big stop on Chandler Stephenson.

Toronto got a power play midway through the period, and had its top unit on the ice for 1:21 before a mistake at the offensive blue line led to a 2-on-1 short-handed rush that Smith buried for his sixth goal with 8:17 to go.

“Got to do a better job of looking up there and keeping fresher guys on the ice,” Marner said. “Especially that time of the game.”

Kallgren has been pressed into action with both Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov dealing with injuries. Murray is scheduled to take part in Wednesday’s practice — the goaltender’s first on-ice session with the main group since injuring his groin/abductor on Oct. 15.

Samsonov carried the bulk of the load with Murray out, but hurt his knee Saturday against Boston. Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said the goaltender is considered week to week.

Smith said the Knights have shown great resolve in their streak, which includes a five-game road trip that ends Thursday in Buffalo. “We’re pretty resilient,” he said. “We’ve been on the road for what feels like two or three weeks right now, but we’re a tight-knit group. Guys are having a lot of fun coming to the rink right now, and I think that goes a long way.”

Knights coach Bruce Cassidy agreed, using the word resilient and echoing some of Smith’s sentiments.

“We’re learning how to win hockey games when we’re not at our best, and tonight is a good example of that,” Cassidy said. “We had some parts of the game where we needed to be better, but we stayed in it.

“We’ve stayed in most games this year and found a way to win a lot of them, to be honest.”