Sisolak counters bet on VGK-Canadiens series to make it interesting

Golden Knights

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak took a friendly wager and upped the ante.

The Premier of Quebec, François Legault, suggested a traditional embarrassing-photo-in-the-competition’s-jersey photo in a tweet just before 11 a.m. today.

Sisolak wasted no time in bidding him up, proposing a bottle of bourbon against a bottle of Legault’s choice. No word yet on Legault’s response.

We knew Sisolak is a VGK fan, but now we know a little more about how he likes to celebrate a Knights win.

A quick check of Sisolak’s Frey Ranch Single Barrel, Barrel Proof Bourbon indicates it’s from a distillery in Fallon.

The Frey Ranch slogan is “Be good to the land and the land will be good to you,” according to one review of their products.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Don't Miss

Trending Stories