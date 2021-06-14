Sisolak counters bet on VGK-Canadiens series to make it interesting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak took a friendly wager and upped the ante.
The Premier of Quebec, François Legault, suggested a traditional embarrassing-photo-in-the-competition’s-jersey photo in a tweet just before 11 a.m. today.
Sisolak wasted no time in bidding him up, proposing a bottle of bourbon against a bottle of Legault’s choice. No word yet on Legault’s response.
We knew Sisolak is a VGK fan, but now we know a little more about how he likes to celebrate a Knights win.
A quick check of Sisolak’s Frey Ranch Single Barrel, Barrel Proof Bourbon indicates it’s from a distillery in Fallon.
The Frey Ranch slogan is “Be good to the land and the land will be good to you,” according to one review of their products.