Sisolak counters bet on VGK-Canadiens series to make it interesting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak took a friendly wager and upped the ante.

The Premier of Quebec, François Legault, suggested a traditional embarrassing-photo-in-the-competition’s-jersey photo in a tweet just before 11 a.m. today.

Merci, @francoislegault! I will take that bet, but I'd like to up the ante with an exclusive bottle of @freyranch Single Barrel, Barrel Proof Bourbon up against a bottle of your choice. I look forward to a "spirited" series between the @GoldenKnights & @CanadiensMTL. #GoKnightsGo https://t.co/FQUL4ki4ha — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 14, 2021

Sisolak wasted no time in bidding him up, proposing a bottle of bourbon against a bottle of Legault’s choice. No word yet on Legault’s response.

We knew Sisolak is a VGK fan, but now we know a little more about how he likes to celebrate a Knights win.

A quick check of Sisolak’s Frey Ranch Single Barrel, Barrel Proof Bourbon indicates it’s from a distillery in Fallon.

The Frey Ranch slogan is “Be good to the land and the land will be good to you,” according to one review of their products.