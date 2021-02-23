Signs of Robin Lehner’s possible return for Knights

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Goaltender Robin Lehner #90 of the Vegas Golden Knights faces the play at the side boards in the third period of Game Five of the Western Conference Final of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on September 14, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Golden Knights have reassigned goalkeeper Oscar Dansk to the Henderson Silver Knights, which could lead the way to goalie Robin Lehner returning to the lineup. Dansk has been backing up Marc-Andre Fleury for the last 7 games but has seen no action in those games. Dansk did appear in four games for the Knights during their inaugural season and has a 3-1-0 career NHL record with a 2.89 goals-against average, .915 save percentage, and one shutout.

Lehner suffered an upper body injury in the Knights morning skate February 9th and has not seen action since. Lehner’s last game was Sunday February 7 when he made 29 saves in the Knights 4-3 win over the L.A. Kings. Fleury has led the Knights to a 4-3-0 record with 2 shutouts and has given up only 11 goals in this seven game span.

Prior to Lehner’s injury Knights coach Pete DeBoer rotated Lehner and Fleury with starts every other game. There is no word from the Knights if the reassignment of Dansk will lead to Lehner returning to the lineup.