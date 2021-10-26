Short-handed goal by Smith helps lift Knights past Avs 3-1

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, right, has his shot stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner, back left, as defenseman Alex Pietrangelo looks on in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights ended their four-game skid by beating the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night. Reilly Smith scored a short-handed goal, Robin Lehner stopped 26 shots and the injury-plagued Vegas Golden Knights snapped a four-game slide with a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

It was Smith’s seventh short-handed goal for Vegas. Chandler Stephenson also scored and Keegan Kolesar added an empty-netter to seal the win in the matchup between two of the top teams in the West who have hardly been playing at their best.

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, front right, celebrates scoring a goal with right wing Reilly Smith, front left, against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper, back, in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Cale Makar had the only goal for Colorado. Darcy Kuemper settled in after a rough start to make 26 saves.

It was the first time the teams squared off this season.