Sharks’ Evander Kane suspended for 3 games by NHL

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 29: Evander Kane #9 of the San Jose Sharks shoves linesman Kiel Murchison in the third period of the Sharks’ preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on September 29, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kane received a game misconduct for an abuse of officials penalty. The Golden Knights defeated the Sharks 5-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NHL has suspended Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks for 3 games for his actions in Sunday nights game against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Sharks and Kane are allowed to appeal today’s decision by the league.

Midawy through the third period, an altercation in a preseason game between Evander Kane and defenseman Deryk Engelland occurred. Linseman Kiel Murchison stepped in between the two players. As the players were skating away, Engelland crossed checked Kane in the side. Kane retaliated with a slash that appeared to catch Murchison. As Kane turned back up ice, Murchison stepped in, knocking Kane to the ice. When Kane attempted to skate away, he shoved the linesman in the chest.

The Knights and the Sharks begin their seasons Wednesday night in Las Vegas, then they meet again Friday night in San Jose.