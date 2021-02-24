Knights Thursday game vs. Sharks postponed; Sharks enter COVID protocol

San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights were scheduled to play at San Jose Thursday at 7:30 p.m., but the Sharks cancelled their practice today because of a Sharks player entering COVID protocol. Now, the game has been postponed.

The NHL released this statement:

The National Hockey League announced today that as a result of a San Jose Sharks Player entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols earlier today, the team’s game tomorrow night against the Vegas Golden Knights will be postponed. The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups while the League continues to analyze test results in the coming days.

As an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed until further notice. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Sharks’ regular season schedule. The Sharks’ organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies.

The Knights won 3-1 at San Jose February 13 in the season’s only matchup between the two teams