Seattle Kraken reveal video

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NHL’s newest franchise revealed its name this week with a nice looking video. The Seattle Kraken will begin play next season in the Pacific Division with the Vegas Golden Knights. The Arizona Coyotes will be heading to the Central Division.

Seattle will face the same expansion draft format as the Knights in 2017. The team will be able to select one player from 30 teams. That excludes the Knights, who will not get a cut of the $650 million expansion fee NHL Seattle will pay (the Knights paid a $500 million franchise fee and were given the option and decided to opt-out of the expansion draft).

The Kraken get their name from a mythical sea creature that was once thought to live in the Puget Sound.