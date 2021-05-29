Schedule released for Knights 2nd round matchup against Avalanche

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After emerging from a hard-fought seven-game series with the Minnesota Wild, the Vegas Golden Knights will be taking on the President’s Trophy winners — the Colorado Avalanche — in round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

On Saturday, the NHL released the full schedule for the series.

All times are Pacific:

Game 1 at Colorado — Sunday, May 30 at 5 p.m. (NBC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 2 at Colorado — Wednesday, June 2 at 7 p.m. (NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 3 at Vegas — Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m. (NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 4 at Vegas — Sunday, June 6 at 5:30 p.m. (NBCSN, SN, , TVA Sports)

*Game 5 at Colorado — Tuesday, June 8 at TBD (TBD)

*Game 6 at Vegas — Thursday, June 10 at TBD (TBD)

*Game 7 at Colorado — Saturday, June 12 at TBD (TBD)

*If Necessary