VGK forward Ryan Reaves traded to New York Rangers

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) skates aMinnesota Wild during the second period of Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights have traded forward Ryan Reaves to the New York Rangers. This is in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick.

The forward, affectionately known as ‘Reavo,’ is one of the original Golden Knights players, having been acquired during their inaugural season. He’s played in 209 of the squad’s games, racking up an impressive 42 points.

On Twitter, the Knights thanked Reaves “for his dedication to our team and community during his time in our organization” and wished him and his family good luck in the Empire State.

The Golden Knights thank Ryan Reaves for his dedication to our team and community during his time in our organization. Ryan’s personality and character will be missed and we wish him and his family the best of luck in New York. 🥊 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/3q0yiTaZzR — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 30, 2021

Reaves will be reunited with his former head coach Gerard Gallant, who has been at the helm of the Rangers since June 16 of this year.

The Golden Knights have acquired a 2022 3rd round pick from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Ryan Reaves. #VegasBorn https://t.co/LoiZMB6YT7 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 30, 2021

“Ryan and I spoke about his future here in Vegas and his playing career beyond the upcoming season, which is the final year of his current contract,” said team General Manager Kelly McCrimmon in a news release. “Ryan and I go back a long ways to our Brandon days. His toughness, character and unique skill set will be missed here at the Golden Knights, and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward. I am proud of the man he has become.”