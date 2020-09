CALGARY, AB – MARCH 8: Ryan Reaves #75 of the Vegas Golden Knights in action against the Calgary Flames during an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on March 8, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NHL has handed down the punishment for Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves, following his illegal check in Game 7 Friday night.

Reaves has been suspended for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals for his hit to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Tyler Motte. The incident happened during the second period of the final game of the second round series.

Reaves was assessed a major penalty during the game.