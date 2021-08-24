Ryan Reaves send-off party set for Wednesday at Park MGM

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fan favorite Ryan Reaves is getting a send-off party at Park MGM on Wednesday night.

Besides his rugged style of play, Reaves made his mark in Las Vegas with his smile and his comical public service ads for the Southern Nevada Water Authority. He was traded to the New York Rangers in the off-season.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) skates against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Reaves will be at the party from 7-8 p.m. signing autographs at the Shoppe, located in the Park MGM lobby, according to a news release. He is also expected to appear at On The Record Speakeasy and Club at 11 p.m.

Fans will be required to pick up a complimentary ticket at the Shoppe to access the autograph signing event. Guests in attendance will be allowed one item for Reaves to sign.

For tickets, table or karaoke room reservations at On The Record, visit www.ontherecordlv.com or call 702-730-6773. Doors open at 10:30 p.m.