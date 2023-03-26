EDMONTON, Alberta — Nicolas Roy scored the winning goal 2:26 in overtime and Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists, leading the Golden Knights to their fourth straight victory, 4-3 over the Edmonton Oilers.

Roy was alone in front of Edmonton’s net and slammed in his own rebound past Stuart Skinner for the win.

“Gutsy win for us,” Eichel said. “It’s a divisional game, and I thought we played well. It’s a really good team over there. They generate a lot of offense, and I thought we did a really good job limiting them.”

Pavel Dorofeyev and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Knights, winners of eight of their last nine and 17-3-2 since the All-Star break.

“It’s a big win, big road trip,” Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “They were sneaking up on us, and we were able to get an extra point out of this game. … It felt a little bit like a playoff game, for sure.”

Zach Hyman, Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele scored for the Oilers, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

“It was a tight game. It was what you expect in the playoffs,” Draisaitl said. “It is obviously a team that we could face. I think we know how to handle these types of games. Obviously, tonight didn’t go our way, but we will take the point.”

The Knights scored on the game’s first shot 61 seconds in when Eichel took a feed on a 2-on-1 from Ivan Barbashev and beat the Oilers’ starter stick-side for his 27th goal.

The Oilers also scored on their first shot on Knights goalie Laurent Brossoit 3:28 into the opening frame, as Draisaitl put it right on the tape of Hyman’s stick in front. Hyman he redirected the puck home for his 31st goal.

Draisaitl set a career high for points — 111 — on the play after having 110 the past two seasons.

The Golden Knights regained the lead on the power play with 3:33 to play in the first period when the puck came to Dorofeyev on a broken play.

Edmonton tied it on the power play midway through the middle period as Connor McDavid sent the puck to Draisaitl in the slot. Draisaitl took it on the backhand before spinning around and scoring his 45th goal. It was also Draisaitl’s 28th power-play goal, the most by any player in a season since Mario Lemieux in 1995-1996.

The Knights went ahead 3-2 almost seven minutes into the third period when Marchessault beat Skinner with a one-timer.

Edmonton tied it again with 8:41 to play in the third when Foegele tied his career high by scoring his 13th on a long wrist shot.

“It’s disappointing we didn’t get the two points,” said Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said, whose team will play the Knights on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. “Some of the goals we gave up were preventable. We’re going to take the lessons from tonight and learn from it.”