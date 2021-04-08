Rookie Kolesar gives Knights physical 1-2 punch with Reaves

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is fun to watch the Knights’ young players come up perform and excel at times.

Keegan Kolesar is one of those guys who seems to be getting better all the time, and it has not been easy lately. He has had to fight and score his way to the NHL and dealt with family tragedy along the way.

Kolesar celebrated his first NHL goal this year but late last season it was a different story. Tragedy hit when his father, a former baseball player with the pirates, died of complications due to COVID-19.

“I think if you lose someone you love, and you’re so close with you understand it yourself so it’s obviously hard,” kolesar said. “The team was so good to me, and i was able to be with my family and the last moments so it’s been a tough year for all of us not just myself, my mom that has sacrificed so much.”

On the ice, Kolesar plays a very physical game. Yes, the Knights have a pretty good one-two punch of Kolesar and Ryan Reaves.

“Last Friday, I don’t know what I was like, what I was doing but I could hear him. It was like a boxing coach in the corner to stand like uppercut, uppercut, jab, jab, it’s like, he was Lou there in the corner yelling,” Kolesar said of Reaves. “I was like, ‘why can I hear you right now, shouldn’t I be focused on not getting hit in the face,’ but it was pretty funny.”

Kolesar does not mind mixing it up out there when he needs to.

The Knights return home Friday night to face off against Arizona.