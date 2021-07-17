Report: VGK acquire Nolan Patrick in exchange for Cody Glass in trade deal with Philadelphia

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights forward and first-ever draft pick, Cody Glass, has been traded for Philadelphia Flyers forward Nolan Patrick in a three-team deal, according to reports from TSN.
The Philadelphia Flyers traded Patrick and Philippe Meyers for Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis, according to TSN. Patrick was flipped to Vegas for Glass.
Glass was Vegas’ first draft pick in 2017, and 6th overall.
The Golden Knights have now traded all three of their 2017 first-round picks from their inaugural draft.
