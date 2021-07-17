Report: VGK acquire Nolan Patrick in exchange for Cody Glass in trade deal with Philadelphia

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights forward and first-ever draft pick, Cody Glass, has been traded for Philadelphia Flyers forward Nolan Patrick in a three-team deal, according to reports from TSN.

The Philadelphia Flyers traded Patrick and Philippe Meyers for Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis, according to TSN. Patrick was flipped to Vegas for Glass.

🚨#TradeCentre ALERT🚨: Flyers acquire D Ryan Ellis from the #Preds for F Nolan Patrick and D Philippe Myers, Patrick then goes to VGK for F Cody Glass…



Follow every deal in our Trade Tracker – https://t.co/lTl9gr0T6Z#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/pu28i7i3rT — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) July 17, 2021

Glass was Vegas’ first draft pick in 2017, and 6th overall.

The Golden Knights have now traded all three of their 2017 first-round picks from their inaugural draft.

Philadelphia Flyers’ Nolan Patrick skates during an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.