Blackhawks Mattias Janmark to Knights in exchange for draft picks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Lots of rumblings going on right now about what the Vegas Golden Knights will do at today’s trade deadline. The team has not confirmed the deal, but the Knights have picked up Blackhawks forward Mattias Janmark in exchange for draft picks. Janmark would likely be the center on the Knights third line.
Mattias Janmark, a left-handed Swedish center has 10 goals, 9 assists with the Blackhawks this season.
The Knights would give their 2nd round pick in 2021 to the Blackhawks, while Chicago would also get the Knights 3rd round pick in 2022 in exchange for the ‘Hawks 5th round pic.
The NHL trade deadline is Monday 12:00 noon PDT.
Also, this from Anaheim and Ryan Getzlaf: