Blackhawks Mattias Janmark to Knights in exchange for draft picks

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 25: Mattias Janmark #13 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates against MacKenzie Weegar #52 of the Florida Panthers in the first period at the United Center on March 25, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Lots of rumblings going on right now about what the Vegas Golden Knights will do at today’s trade deadline. The team has not confirmed the deal, but the Knights have picked up Blackhawks forward Mattias Janmark in exchange for draft picks. Janmark would likely be the center on the Knights third line.

Janmark to Vegas. Vegas 2nd to Chicago. Flip VGK 3rd for Hawks 5th next year. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 12, 2021

Mattias Janmark, a left-handed Swedish center has 10 goals, 9 assists with the Blackhawks this season.

All signs point to Mattias Janmark ending up in Vegas.

Hearing that the Blackhawks and Golden Knights still working on the details. Not done yet but headed that way if both teams can finalize it. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 12, 2021

The Knights would give their 2nd round pick in 2021 to the Blackhawks, while Chicago would also get the Knights 3rd round pick in 2022 in exchange for the ‘Hawks 5th round pic.

The NHL trade deadline is Monday 12:00 noon PDT.

Also, this from Anaheim and Ryan Getzlaf: