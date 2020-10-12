Knights land star defenseman Alex Pietrangelo

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 12: Alex Pietrangelo #27 of the St. Louis Blues holds the Stanley Cup following the Blues victory over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The rumors have been hot and heavy over the weekend as the Vegas Golden Knights entertained star defenseman Alex Pietrangelo hoping to sign him to a long term deal. Hockey insider Pierre LeBrun says it’s a done deal and the former St. Louis Blues defenseman will be going to the Vegas Golden Knights with a 7 year contract for $8.8 million per year.

I’m told it’s $8.8 M x seven years for Pietrangelo in Vegas https://t.co/hVyz9OAzzw — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 12, 2020

TSN also reporting that this is a done deal.

🚨SIGNING ALERT🚨: Vegas Golden Knights signing D Alex Pietrangelo to a seven-year, $61.6M contract…



Follow every deal in our Signing Tracker – https://t.co/9G8sMTmZZA#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/nMT8wwITjh — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) October 12, 2020

The Knights are still looking at making more moves this off-season. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and defenseman Nate Schmidt, both fan favorites have been mentioned in trade deals to make room in the salary cap for Pietrangelo and possibly other players.

Pietrangelo is 30 years old and is a right-handed defenseman who is recognized as one of the NHL’s best. “Petro” as he is known, has spent his entire caree with the St. Louis Blues where he won a Stanley Cup in 2019. In 758 games he has 109 goals with 341 assists. “Petro” has made the NHL All-Star team in 2018 and 2020.

Alex Pietrangelo has agreed to a 7-year contract with the Golden Knights, with an $8.8 million AAV. #VegasBorn — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) October 12, 2020

There is no official word from the Knights on the signing.