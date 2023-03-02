LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Goaltender Jonathan Quick, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings, has been acquired by the Golden Knights, the team said Thursday.

The Knights sent minor-league netminder Michael Hutchinson and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft to Columbus for Quick. Columbus will retain 50% of Quick’s contract.

Quick’s trade to the Knights was reported by the NHL Network on Twitter and also by several NHL insiders.

The goaltender, who helped Los Angeles to Cup championships in 2012 and 2014, was sent to Columbus by Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Columbus got Quick and a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024 for defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.