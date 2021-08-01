Former VGK goalie Marc-Andre Fleury decides to play for Chicago Blackhawks this season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Vegas Golden Knights goaltender and reigning Vezina Trophy-winner Marc-Andre Fleury will play for the Chicago Blackhawks this season, Twitter posts from the NHL team confirm.

Chicago’s “statement” on Twitter Sunday morning was a simple image — Fleury’s popular and well-known emoji and nickname, the Flower.

🌸 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 1, 2021

Fleury, 36, had been contemplating his hockey future after being traded to Chicago on Tuesday. The previous face of the franchise had hoped to finish his career in Vegas after playing here for the last four seasons.

“With respect to what decisions he might make moving forward, this is a player who is at the very top of his game,” VGK General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said during a call with reporters last week. “I sure think he’ll play this year. But those are things that I would leave he or others to speak about.”

A few hours later on Sunday, the Blackhawks posted a video on their Twitter account of Fleury saying “He’s in.”

“Hey Chicago, it’s Marc. I just want to let you know I’m in. Let’s get to work,” the netminder said.

The Blackhawks also announced a video news conference featuring Fleury and team president Stan Bowman on Monday.