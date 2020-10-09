Report: Knights Jon Merrill signs with Detroit

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 02: Jon Merrill #15 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena on January 02, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Hockey insider Frank Seravelli is reporting that Knights defenseman Jon Merrill is signing as a free agent with the Detroit Red Wings. It’s reportedly a 1 year deal worth $925,000

D Jon Merrill is going to #RedWings, 1 year x $925,000 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 9, 2020

Merrill was one of the original Knights players (from New Jersey in the expansion draft) and had 6 goals and 17 assists in his three years with the Knights.

This leaves the Knights with 10 players on their current roster from the original team in 2017.

William Carrier (Buffalo)

Tomas Nosek (Detroit)

Jonathan Marchessault (Florida)

Brayden McNabb (Los Angeles)

Deryk Engelland (Calgary)

William Karlsson (Columbus)

Marc-Andre Fleury (Pittsburgh)

Vegas acquired D Shea Theodore from Anaheim.

Vegas acquired F Reilly Smith from Florida for Vegas’ 4th-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Vegas acquired F Alex Tuch from Minnesota for Vegas’ 3rd-round pick in the 2017 or 2018 NHL Draft.