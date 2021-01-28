Tonight’s Knights game vs. Blues postponed because of COVID concerns

Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon, back left, coaches against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. McCrimmon coached the team because the team’s coaching staff was isolating due to COVID-19 protocols. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights were set to take on the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena but the game has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

There was a positive COVID test amongst the Knights coaching staff that caused the entire staff to self-quarantine and miss Tuesday’s game against the Blues (a 5-4 Knights loss in a shootout). General Manager Kelly McCrimmon, along with the minor-league Henderson Silver Knights coaching staff handled duties in that game. At least one Knights players has also entered the NHL’s COVID protocols.

This is the statement from the NHL:

NEW YORK (Jan. 28, 2021) – The National Hockey League announced today that as a result of a player and another member of the Vegas Golden Knights coaching staff entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols, the team’s game tonight against the St. Louis Blues will be postponed. The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups after recent tests warranted more caution while the League continues to analyze test results in the coming days.

The team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed until further notice. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Golden Knights’ regular season schedule and it is expected that a decision on next week’s games will be made in the next 24-48 hours. The Golden Knights organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies.

No make-up date for the game has been announced. The Knights next scheduled game is Monday February 1 against the San Jose Sharks. That game is scheduled to be played in Glendale, Arizona because Northern California is still on COVID lockdown.