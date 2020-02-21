Knights’ Cody Eakin traded to Winnipeg Jets

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Cody Eakin is heading home. Eakin, a Winnipeg native, has been traded by the Golden Knights to the Jets for a conditional 4th round pick that could go to a 3rd rounder in 2021.

Eakin has played for the Knights in 41 games this season and has 4 goals and 6 assists. He is set to become a free-agent at the end of this season.

Eakin was involved in one of the most controversial plays in the Knights young history. During the 2018-2019 playoffs he was given a 5-minute major penalty for cross-checking Joe Pavelski of the San Jose Sharks after a face-off. The Knights were leading 3-0 late in Game 7 and gave up 4 goals during the penalty. The Knights ended up losing in overtime and were eliminated from the playoffs.

The Knights are looking to clear space in their NHL mandated salary cap. The trade of Eakin helps them do this. Eakin makes $3.85 million per season with the Knights.

The statement by the Knights says:

“Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, February 21, the following roster transactions: the team has acquired a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Vegas Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin.

Eakin was selected by the Golden Knights during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft from the Dallas Stars. While in Vegas, he appeared in 199 games and posted 37 goals and 41 assists.”