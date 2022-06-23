LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights and versatile wing Reilly Smith have reached a verbal agreement on a contract, according to a prominent NHL insider.
Frank Seravalli, president of the Professional Hockey Writers Association, shared in a tweet Thursday that the Knights have agreed on a new deal with Smith, 31, one of the original members of the 2017 expansion team that reached the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season.
Smith, who was poised to become an unrestricted free agent, has 174 goals in an 11-year NHL career. He’s also played with Dallas, Boston and Florida.