Wing Reilly Smith and the Knights have reached an agreement on a new deal, according to a hockey insider. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights and versatile wing Reilly Smith have reached a verbal agreement on a contract, according to a prominent NHL insider.

You can take Reilly Smith off the Top 50 UFAs board.



Sources say Smith and the Vegas @GoldenKnights have reached a verbal agreement to keep the winger with VGK on a contract extension.



May not be immediately announced for offseason/tagging cap considerations.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 23, 2022

Frank Seravalli, president of the Professional Hockey Writers Association, shared in a tweet Thursday that the Knights have agreed on a new deal with Smith, 31, one of the original members of the 2017 expansion team that reached the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season.

Smith, who was poised to become an unrestricted free agent, has 174 goals in an 11-year NHL career. He’s also played with Dallas, Boston and Florida.