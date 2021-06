DALLAS, TX – DECEMBER 13: Gerard Gallant of the Vegas Golden Knights watches the action from the bench against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center on December 13, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Various reports are that former Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant will be headed to New York to coach the Rangers. Gallant led the Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season with the Knights, then, in spite of a winning record, was replaced January 2020 with Pete DeBoer. Gallant won the Jack Adams’ Award for top coach in the NHL in 2018.

Believe it’s a four-year deal for Gallant and Rangers https://t.co/W55qqurVF5 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 14, 2021

The Rangers had a disappointing 27-23-6 record in 2021, missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs.