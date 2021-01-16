Rematch! Knights meet Ducks 7p.m. at T-Mobile Arena

Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) blocks a shot as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) looks for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Anaheim Ducks (0-1-0, seventh in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0, first in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 7 p.m. PST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host Anaheim after Maxime Comtois scored two goals in the Ducks’ 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Vegas went 39-24-8 overall and 15-6-2 in division action during the 2019-20 season. The Golden Knights averaged 3.2 goals on 34.5 shots per game last season.

Anaheim went 9-10-2 in division play and 13-18-4 on the road a season ago. The Ducks scored 182 total goals last season averaging 2.6 per game.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.