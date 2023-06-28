LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Reilly Smith, one of the original Vegas Golden Knight “misfits” has been traded, according to the team Wednesday.

The forward, who appeared in 399 games for the Knights since joining the team as part of the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Smith played in 22 games in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs, scoring four goals throughout the run, including the fourth goal in a decisive Game 5 effort that would clinch the Knights a Stanley Cup victory.

One of the original “Golden Misfits,” a collection of players from all over the NHL that found their way to the Vegas Golden Knights in their inaugural season, Smith was among the first players to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup after the team’s championship victory.

The remaining misfits include Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Brayden McNabb, Shea Theodore, and William Carrier.