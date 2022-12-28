LOS ANGELES — Phillip Danault and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and two assists and Pheonix Copley made 21 saves to win his fifth straight start as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Golden Knights 4-2 on Tuesday night.

“It was a good 60 (minutes) for us,” said Los Angeles left wing Alex Iafallo, who had a goal and an assist. “We kept it simple and had a lot of good plays, so just got to keep doing that.”

Gabriel Vilardi also scored to help the Kings improve to 5-0-1 in their past six games.

Michael Amadio scored for the third straight game for the Knights and Brayden McNabb had a goal as the Golden Knights started a Southern California back-to-back with their first loss in three games. Logan Thompson allowed three goals on 24 shots.

Knights goaltender Logan Thompson stops Kings right wing Viktor Arvidsson during the second period of a 4-2 loss Tuesday night in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

“The opportunity was there to win,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Guy blew a wheel and we gave up a 3-on-2, and they were able to capitalize, and we weren’t. That’s the story of the third period.”

The Kings went back in front 8:36 into the third period on Iafallo’s fifth goal. He finished a 3-on-2 rush by converting Arvidsson pass with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Arvidsson added an empty-netter with 27 seconds remaining, getting his third three-point game of the season. Danault had the assist for his first three-point game.

“Everybody’s pretty similar,” Iafallo said about linemates Arvidsson and Danault. “We’re just working hard, trying to get pucks to the net. Anybody can play any spot, so that’s what’s really good about this team.”

It was tied at 1 after one, with Amadio’s power-play goal canceling out Vilardi’s 15th goal.

“Divisional game, we gotta win these games, especially at home,” Arvidsson said. “It’s hard coming back from a break and just having the time with your family and getting refocused, so I think we did a great job with that.”

The roles reversed in the second, with Danault scoring for the Kings to tie it up after McNabb put the visitors ahead off an audacious backhand between his own legs pass by Reilly Smith.

“Pretty even game,” Knights center William Karlsson said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t score more, but we got the chances and I think that’s something we can bring to the next game.”

Update

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez did not play the final two periods after he blocked a shot by Iafallo with 2:29 left in the first. He played one more shift to wrap up the period but did not return after the first intermission. Cassidy said the team would have a better idea as to the severity of the injury on Wednesday.