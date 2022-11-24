LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ryan Reaves and Marc-André Fleury, two of the most popular players during their time with the Golden Knights, are back together after Reaves was dealt to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

Reaves, a bruising defenseman who is “elite” in his role according to Wild General Manager Bill Guerin, will bring energy to the team.

Guerin told NHL.com, “He’s a big personality. I think right now, that’s something our team really needs. I mean, we’ve always had good guys, good teammates, and things like that. I just feel like we could use you know, a little shot of that, and I think he definitely supplies it.” Guerin said Reaves would help the team get back to its fore-checking identity.

Reaves was also a popular player for the New York Rangers, but he hadn’t gotten minutes this year. He was a healthy scratch in eight of his last nine games on the Rangers roster. The Rangers got a 2025 fifth-round pick in the deal, and it helps them with salary cap issues this year.

Reaves can become an unrestricted free agent after this season. He played 81 games for the Rangers over the past two seasons and had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) and 55 penalty minutes, NHL.com reports.

The Wild are 9-8-2 this year, and Fleury has posted a 6-4-1 record.