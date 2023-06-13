LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Public figures and an inanimate object are among those sending out their congratulations to the Golden Knights on their Stanley Cup victory, Tuesday night.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman promised keys to the city in her tweet, saying, “Congratulations to the @GoldenKnights for bringing the #StanleyCup to Las Vegas! What an incredible run from a great team, champions one and all. Las Vegas is truly a major league city and a city of champions! Can’t wait to present keys to the city to the team.”

Vice President Kamala Harris took a moment to congratulate the Golden Knights.

“Go Knights Go,” the VP said on Twitter. “The @GoldenKnights are Vegas born, Vegas bred, and now Stanley Cup Champions. Congratulations on an incredible season.”

The Stanley Cup (yes it has an official Twitter account) sent out congratulations to the world champion Golden Knights, saying, “My year-long residency begins now.”