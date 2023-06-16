LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Observant Knights fans got a sneak preview of the stage that will play host to the endpoint rally of the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup championship parade Saturday.

On Friday, signage was being posted around the Plaza with the words “The Realm Uknighted,” recalling the team’s wordplay rallying cry to “Uknight” the realm. On the stage, erected northeast of T-Mobile Arena in Toshiba Plaza, are faux stone castle walls adorned with the Golden Knights logo on the parallel towers.

The Golden Knights Stanley Cup championship parade is set for Saturday. Officials say the parade route will start at Flamingo Road and extend to Tropicana Avenue. It will start at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, and culminate with a rally on that stage at Toshiba Plaza in front of the Knights’ home of T-Mobile Arena.

On Thursday, officials from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a list of items prohibited from the Golden Knights parade route. Those items include any glass container used for beverages, purses or any bags larger than 12″ by 6″ by 12″, coolers, briefcases, computer bags, camera bags, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, strollers, carts, or any vehicle “propelled by human, electricity, or mechanical means.”

Additionally, LVMPD officials said the pedestrian bridges in the path of the championship parade will be closed during the celebration. The Federal Aviation Administration prohibits drones over the route. The changes will go into effect at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and last until 11:00 p.m.

Tuesday’s dominating Game 5 performance saw the Knights win their first Stanley Cup, defeating the Florida Panthers 9-3. Golden Knights captain, Mark Stone, led the offensive attack with a hat trick that propelled another professional sports championship for Las Vegas.