PREVIEW: Knights shoot for 4th straight win against Sharks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks square off for the second straight game this season. Below is where then West Division teams stack up so far:

The Golden Knights are 19-6-1 against the rest of their division. Vegas ranks ninth in the NHL, averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.9.

The Sharks are 11-12-3 in division matchups. San Jose averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Nhl. Evander Kane leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The 8 News Now Sports Team has more on what is expected for Wednesday night’s big game.

