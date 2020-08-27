Postpone NHL games, Evander Kane requests in tweet

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks and the Hockey Diversity Alliance are asking the NHL to suspend Thursday’s hockey games.
Kane, of the San Jose Sharks, is among the leaders supporting the Black Lives Matter cause in professional sports.
The Golden Knights, who are scheduled to play Game 3 in their playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks at 6:45 p.m., canceled a media availability session on Thursday, perhaps a signal that the wheels were in motion to respond to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.