Postpone NHL games, Evander Kane requests in tweet

OTTAWA, ON – OCTOBER 27: San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) during warm-up before National Hockey League action between the San Jose Sharks and Ottawa Senators on October 27, 2019, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks and the Hockey Diversity Alliance are asking the NHL to suspend Thursday’s hockey games.

We the @TheOfficialHDA have formally requested the @NHL to suspend all playoff games today. We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports. — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 27, 2020

Kane, of the San Jose Sharks, is among the leaders supporting the Black Lives Matter cause in professional sports.

The Golden Knights, who are scheduled to play Game 3 in their playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks at 6:45 p.m., canceled a media availability session on Thursday, perhaps a signal that the wheels were in motion to respond to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.