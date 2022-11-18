LAS VEGAS — Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists as the Golden Knights ended a two-game home losing streak Thursday night by beating the Arizona Coyotes 4-1.

William Carrier, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored for the Knights (14-4) and Logan Thompson made 25 saves. Teammate Jonathan Marchessault added two assists.

The Golden Knights are 17-7-0 against the Coyotes, including 10-3-0 on home ice.

Clayton Keller scored for Arizona to extend his point streak to six games. Karel Vejmelka stopped 35 shots.

The victory also marked a milestone for Knights wing Phil Kessel, who played in his 1,000th consecutive game, extending his own NHL Ironman record. The streak includes 208 games with the Coyotes, the team Kessel left after last season to join the Knights.

After going 0-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill in Tuesday’s 5-2 home loss to San Jose, the Golden Knights tightened up their special teams by stifling an Arizona squad that started the game with the NHL’s fourth-best power play.

“I think the penalty kill was huge in that second period,” Pietrangelo said.

Arizona had a brief 5-on-3 before having a one-man advantage for another 1:56 but couldn’t capitalize either time.

Arizona was 0-for-4 with the man advantage overall.

“We made them work hard to get into the zone … expending some energy and some time to get set up,” Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said, “and I thought on the contested pucks we did a good job getting our clears.”

Pietrangelo broke a scoreless tie at 12:21 of the second, taking Jack Eichel’s feed at the point and blasting a one-timer through traffic. The goal was the Knights’ first on the power play in three games.

“There was a lot of chatter about the power play coming into the season,” Pietrangelo said. “I think we’ve done a real good job executing. We’ve got two really good units.”

Carrier made it 2-0 when he drove to the crease and sent a shot that deflected over Vejmelka just 32 seconds into the third.

Stone scored with 14:07 left when he batted a rebound out of midair to make it 3-0.

Pietrangelo, who assisted on the goals by Carrier and Stone, leads Knights players in career points against the Coyotes with 30 in 44 games. It marked his second three-point game in seven days.

“I’m sure there’s teams I have a horrible stat against,” Pietrangelo said. “They play physical. It kind of gets me engaged. I like teams that come at you ’cause you can get them out of position, make them vulnerable in the O zone, and sometimes you take advantage of that.”

Keller spoiled Thompson’s bid for his third shutout when he scored his seventh goal midway through the third, but that was all the Coyotes could muster in their sixth straight road game.

“We missed Grade-A opportunities,” coach André Tourigny said. “We had other plays where we needed to be quicker with our shot to get the goalie in motion, stuff like that. There’s a lot of work to do offensively.”

Smith’s goal with 1:03 remaining provided the final margin.