Photos of Henderson Events Center released, vote June 16









Henderson, Nev. — After recently approving an agreement between the City of Henderson and an affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights to construct Henderson Event Center, the Henderson City Council will vote on a design/build contract at the upcoming Henderson City Council meeting June 16. The Henderson Event Center will revitalize the site of the Henderson Pavilion as a year-round indoor venue that will be the future home of the American Hockey League Henderson Silver Knights, the Henderson Symphony Orchestra and dozens of educational, cultural and sporting events.

Following the design/build competition sponsored by the City of Henderson, the Henderson City staff and the executive team of the Vegas Golden Knights recommend awarding the contract to The Whiting Turner Contracting Company as Lead Design/Builder. Whiting Turner, with offices in Southern Nevada, has a strong history of building sports venues including UNLV Thomas & Mack Center modernization, UNLV Fertitta Football complex, Quicken Loans Arena transformation, and Georgia Tech AMC replacement facility. Las Vegas-based Klai Juba Wald Architecture + Interiors will serve as Lead Architect. The firm’s local arena projects includeThe Orleans Arena, Mandalay Bay Event Center, UNLV Thomas & Mack Center modernization, and UNLV Fertitta Football complex. Perkins and Will (P+W, Inc. Nevada) will support the project as Specialty Architect, having NHL and AHL arenas to its credit, including AHL Phantoms/PPL Center, AHL Barracudas/Solar4America Arena, AHL Manitoba Moose and NHL Jets/Bell MTS Place, and NHL Sharks/SAP Center.

The competition format, which gave the City and SK Arena ownership rights to any and all ideas presented by each participating team, required the awardee to design and build the project to requirements established by the City and SK Arena for a maximum price guarantee of $70 million. This preserves $14 million for technology and contingencies to keep the total spend within the project budget of $84 million, which is being shared equally through a public-private partnership between the City of Henderson and SK Arena.

According to Rob Herr, Assistant City Manager, Chief Infrastructure Officer, City of Henderson, the winning design is required to meet diverse and specific requirements set forth by the City and SK Arena to create a transformative, multi-purpose community venue that will accommodate hockey, basketball, other sporting events, concerts and theatrical productions and other community events. The competition also required the incorporation of plans for parking, landscaping and publicly accessible open space.

“Important to the competition is the requirement that the ideal design be connected visually and physically to the surrounding area as well as visually to the greater Las Vegas Valley,” said Herr. “The recommended design provides generous and easily accessed open space and greenbelt areas, onsite parking that can accommodate up to 1,400 cars, a building height appropriate for the area, and a design that is uniquely reflective of the AHL brand and newly named Henderson Silver Knights. Ultimately, the winning design must be flexible and nimble to meet the variety of uses for which it is planned to host via programmable space within the building as well as adjacent site amenities.”

Upon completion, the City will maintain ownership of the land and the building, while SK Arena will lease the facility for the 20-year duration of the agreement with the option for two five-year extensions. SK Arena will operate and maintain the facility and oversee its programming, bringing a variety of first-class sporting, musical and cultural events to the community, including approximately 34 AHL hockey games. Construction on the venue and surrounding improvement is expected to begin late summer or early fall 2020 with completion by early 2022.

A recent analysis by Jim McIntosh, Chief Financial Officer, City of Henderson, determined that:

The one-year return on investment to the City for the Event Center is projected to be 106.57 percent based on matching investment from the Vegas Golden Knights, annual savings from no longer operating the Pavilion, and enhanced tax impacts created by economic benefits of the Center.

The City will enjoy substantial annual savings of more than $1.6 million – the current cost of maintaining the facility.

– the current cost of maintaining the facility. Standard and Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings has reaffirmed the City of Henderson’s AA+ long-term bond rating with a stable outlook, the highest rating among incorporated cities in Nevada.

A recent economic impact study by Applied Analysis determined that:

Construction of the Henderson Event Center is projected to:

Generate a one-time economic output of $142.1 million

Generate the equivalent of 1,017 full-time jobs during construction

during construction Support wages and salaries of approximately $54.7 million during construction

Ongoing operations are projected to:

Generate annual economic impact between $17.2 and $26 million

Generate annual wages and salaries of venue personnel between $6.3 and $9.4 million

Support between 89 and 122 direct fulltime jobs annually

Results of a statistically valid survey conducted in March and April by Discovery Nevada, an independent market research firm and a partnership of Applied Analysis and Discovery Research Group, found that:

71 percent of Henderson residents believe the project is good for Henderson

According to Richard Derrick, City Manager and CEO, City of Henderson, the Henderson Event Center will not impede access to other nearby community amenities, including the Paseo Verde Library, the Henderson Multigenerational Center and the nearby West Henderson Police Station, and its development will expedite planned traffic improvements in the area.

“This is the next step in bringing the Henderson Silver Knights home to Henderson,” said Derrick. “We are thrilled with the community’s enthusiastic response to the team’s name and logo and expect public excitement to continue to build as the Henderson Event Center begins to take shape.”

For more information, visit HendersonEventCenter.com and HendersonSilverKnights.com.