LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of fans attended the Golden Knights Stanley Cup championship parade to celebrate the Vegas-born team’s Stanley Cup win.

The Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup Final Tuesday night in a 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers. The emotional win carries a deep meaning for many in the Las Vegas valley. Six years ago the Vegas Golden Knights brought hope to a city that was consumed with grief following 1 October. While the team didn’t take home the cup that year, they gave the city an escape from that tragic night. An escape the city will forever be grateful for.

The city is now coming together six years later to celebrate the team on the Las Vegas Strip. Here are photos and videos 8 News Now viewers sent of the celebration:

