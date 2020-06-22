Phase 1 of 2020 NHL Draft Lottery set for Friday

Golden Knights not involved in Lottery, anticipating late first round pick

NEW YORK (June 22, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today that Phase 1 of the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery will be conducted at NHL Network’s Secaucus, N.J., studio on Friday, June 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

The event will be broadcast live on NBCSN and NHL Network in the U.S. as well as Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

Following the conclusion of the program, the general manager of the winning team and top-ranked North American skater Alexis Lafreniere will be available to media via Zoom – only if a team from the #1-7 group, as outlined below, wins the top pick. Call details will be shared later this week.

Reminder: 2020 NHL Draft Lottery Format

* The top three picks in the 2020 NHL Draft will be awarded via the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery: the 1st Lottery Draw will determine the team selecting first overall, the 2nd Lottery Draw will determine the team selecting second overall and the 3rd Lottery Draw will determine the team selecting third overall.

* The 2020 NHL Draft Lottery will be held in two phases, if necessary.

* Fifteen teams will be eligible in Phase 1 of the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery (which will be held June 26): the seven teams that already have not qualified for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs – ranked in inverse order of their points percentages at the time of the pause in the regular season – and eight “placeholders” that represent the to-be-determined Qualifying Round teams that do not advance, thus maintaining previously established odds for the Draft Lottery.

Team P% Odds 1. Detroit Red Wings .275 18.5% 2. Ottawa Senators .437 13.5% 3. Ottawa Senators* .437 11.5% 4. Los Angeles Kings .457 9.5% 5. Anaheim Ducks .472 8.5% 6. New Jersey Devils .493^ 7.5% 7. Buffalo Sabres .493^ 6.5% 8. Team A n/a 6.0% 9. Team B n/a 5.0% 10. Team C n/a 3.5% 11. Team D n/a 3.0% 12. Team E n/a 2.5% 13. Team F n/a 2.0% 14. Team G n/a 1.5% 15. Team H n/a 1.0%

* Acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks (.450 P%)

^ The Buffalo Sabres (.406 ROW%) ranked higher than the New Jersey Devils (.348 ROW%) based on regulation/OT win percentage

1st Lottery Draw

* If the winning team of the 1st Lottery Draw is from the #1-7 group, that team wins the right to the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. If the winning team of the 1st Lottery Draw is from the #8-15 group, the right to the first overall pick will be determined in Phase 2 of the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery.

* After the 1st Lottery Draw, the winning team (from either the #1-7 group or the #8-15 group) no longer will be eligible for the 2nd or 3rd Lottery Draws. All number combinations originally assigned to this team will become “Re-Draw Combinations” for the 2nd and 3rd Lottery Draws. The remaining teams’ odds will increase on a proportionate basis for the 2nd Lottery Draw, based on which team wins the 1st Lottery Draw.

2nd Lottery Draw

* If the winning team of the 2nd Lottery Draw is from the #1-7 group, that team wins the right to the second overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. If the winning team of the 2nd Lottery Draw is from the #8-15 group, the right to the second overall pick will be determined in Phase 2 of the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery.

* After the 2nd Lottery Draw, the winning team (from either the #1-7 group or the #8-15 group) no longer will be eligible for the 3rd Lottery Draw. All number combinations originally assigned to this team will become “Re-Draw Combinations” for the 3rd Lottery Draw. The remaining teams’ odds will increase on a proportionate basis for the 3rd Lottery Draw, based on which team wins the 2nd Lottery Draw.

3rd Lottery Draw

* If the winning team of the 3rd Lottery Draw is from the #1-7 group, that team wins the right to the third overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. If the winning team of the 3rd Lottery Draw is from the #8-15 group, the right to the third overall pick will be determined in Phase 2 of the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery.

What If All Three Draws Are Won by Teams in the #1-7 Group?

* The winning teams receive the respective top three selections in the 2020 NHL Draft. The remaining four teams in the #1-7 group are assigned 2020 NHL Draft positions 4 through 7, in inverse order of their points percentages at the time of the pause in the regular season. The next eight 2020 NHL Draft positions (8 through 15) are assigned to the eight teams that do not advance from the Qualifying Round, in inverse order of their points percentages at the time of the pause in the regular season. In these circumstances, Phase 2 of the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery will not be necessary.

What If Any of the Three Draws Are Won by Teams in the #8-15 Group?

* The draws for the corresponding selections will be conducted during Phase 2 of the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery among only the eight Qualifying Round teams that fail to advance.