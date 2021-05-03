Peyton Krebs joins Vegas Golden Knights roster

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 06: Peyton Krebs #18 of the Henderson Silver Knights skates with the puck against the Ontario Reign in the first period of the Silver Knights’ inaugural regular-season home opener at the Orleans Arena on February 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Silver Knights defeated the Reign 5-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Peyton Krebs joined the Vegas Golden Knights roster on Monday, according to a post on the team’s Twitter account.

Krebs, selected by the Golden Knights in the first round of the 2019 draft (17th overall), was with Vegas during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Edmonton. He did not appear in any games, but skated with the taxi squad players during the postseason.

The 20-year-old Knights prospect has been playing for the Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League, where he currently has 43 points with 13 goals and 30 assists. He played a few games with the Henderson Silver Knights this season, earning five points in five games.

“He comes in. He works really hard… I think I know the type of player that he is. If he’s in the lineup tonight, he’s going to fit right in,” VGK forward Alex Tuch said during a news conference Monday morning.

Roster update 👉 Peyton Krebs has joined the team! #VegasBorn — x-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 3, 2021

The Golden Knights look to earn a big two points in Monday night’s game against Minnesota as they work to hold on to the top spot in the West Division (36-12-2).

Vegas Head Coach Peter DeBoer did not make it clear whether or not Krebs will play in tonight’s game.

“Anybody that’s with us has both the potential of playing and also our confidence that they can come in and play,” DeBoer said when asked if Krebs will be in the lineup against Minnesota.

Max Pacioretty is a game-time decision, according to the coach.