COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid.

The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

“I was determined not to let in another goal, and I knew we were going to put one in,” Vegas goalie Logan Thompson said.

William Karlsson and William Carrier scored in regulation for Pacific Division-leading Vegas and Thompson stopped 26 shots.

“There’s a lot of things in that game we can fix where we could have helped ourselves but at the end of the day it’s very hard to win in this league,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “It doesn’t matter who you play, where you play, so you enjoy the wins.”

Vegas Golden Knights’ Logan Thompson, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets’ Johnny Gaudreau, right, during the shootout period of an NHL hockey game on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist and Boone Jenner scored as Columbus rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime. Nyqvist had two assists and Tarasov had 34 saves for the Eastern Conference-worst Blue Jackets, who have lost three straight at home.

“Great effort,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “I’ve got zero issue with our play tonight. I thought we had a really good game.”

Karlsson got credit for the game’s first goal, which slid past Tarasov after going off the foot of Columbus’ Jake Christiansen with 4:01 left in the first period. Carrier shot through a screen and made it 2-0 less than a minute later.

Vegas controlled the first period, but the second belonged to Columbus. Gaudreau scored on a one-timer off a pass from Nyqvist with 6:10 left in the period.

Jenner tied the game 2-2 with 7:49 remaining in the third, burying the rebound of a shot by Nyqvist.