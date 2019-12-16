Golden Knights’ Pacioretty named NHL’s ‘First Star’ of the week

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) celebrates with teammate Max Pacioretty (67) after Stastny scored during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Benjamin Hager)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty has been named the NHL’s “First Star” of The Week. Pacioretty led the Knights to a win over Vancover on Sunday scoring two goals and two assists.

From the NHL news release: Pacioretty led all skaters with 5-3—8 in four contests to help the Golden Knights (18-13-5, 41 points) win three of four contests to move into second place in the Pacific Division and one point back of the Arizona Coyotes (19-12-4, 42 points) for first. Pacioretty, who has scored a goal in each of his last four appearances, opened the week with one goal in a 5-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks Dec. 10 and then scored another goal in a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues Dec. 12.

He then registered back-to-back multi-point performances with 1-1—2, including the overtime winner, in a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars Dec. 13 and a season-high four points (2-2—4) in a 6-3 triumph over the Vancouver Canucks Dec. 15. The 31-year-old New Canaan, Conn., native is in his second campaign with the Golden Knights and leads all Vegas skaters in goals (15), assists (19) and points (34) in 2019-20.