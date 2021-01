LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Karlsson tied the game with 1:22 left in regulation, and Max Pacioretty scored just 7 seconds into overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced.

Max Comtois scored for Anaheim and John Gibson stopped 31 shots.

Vegas swept the two-game series.