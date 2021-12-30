Pacioretty has wrist surgery, out of lineup ‘indefinitely,’ Knights say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty is out indefinitely after wrist surgery on Thursday.
According to a tweet from the team, the surgery was successful.
Pacioretty, captain Mark Stone and center Chandler Stephenson form the team’s top line, but haven’t played together a lot this year.
The Knights have battled injuries all year, and Pacioretty’s absence will pose a challenge to the VGK’s offense. He has scored 12 goals so far this year despite missing time to a broken foot. Only Jonathan Marchessault has scored more goals, with 16 on the year.
Pacioretty also has nine assists, and is seventh in points for the VGK.